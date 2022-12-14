(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Sales up to €4.9 billion

Stable EBITDA margin of 8.8% – net income impacted by one-off effect

Positive free cash flow in challenging environment

Outlook: significant sales and income growth expected in fiscal year 2023

Harsewinkel, December 14, 14 Dic. (News Aktuell) - .- CLAAS, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment, was able to increase sales by 2.7% to a new high of €4.9 billion (previous year: €4.8 billion) under the difficult general conditions of the 2022 financial year and continue the extraordinary growth of the previous year. The EBITDA margin of 8.8% (previous year: 11.1%) remains at a high level. The earnings before taxes of €166.3 million (previous year: €357.1 million) is essentially burdened by impairments in Eastern Europe as a result of geopolitical changes and disrupted supply chains.

“The year 2022 has challenged us in every respect. In this difficult mix, we have shown how resilient our business model is. We delivered and proved with a lot of personal commitment that we can measure up to our vision of making customers the best in their field. We have delivered 100% on our harvest promise to our customers. For this, all employees and distribution partners deserve my thanks," says CEO Thomas Böck.

Full release:

https://www.claas-group.com/press-corporate-communications/press-releases/record-turnover-despite-difficult-conditions---growth-in-turnover-and-income-expected-for-2023/2732096

About CLAAS

CLAAS (www.claas-group.com) is a family business founded in 1913 and one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural engineering equipment. The company, with corporate headquarters in Harsewinkel, Germany, is the European market leader in combine harvesters. CLAAS is the world leader in another large product group, self-propelled forage harvesters.

