Report from extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB was held today, 20 February 2023, at the premises of MAQS Advokatbyrå with address Östra Hamngatan 24 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares (rights issue)

The meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 February 2023 regarding a rights issue of no more than 29,497,530 shares, leading to a maximum share capital increase of SEK 1,474,876.50

