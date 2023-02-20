Publicado 20/02/2023 16:59

Report from extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB was held today, 20 February 2023, at the premises of MAQS Advokatbyrå with address Östra Hamngatan 24 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares (rights issue)

The meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 February 2023 regarding a rights issue of no more than 29,497,530 shares, leading to a maximum share capital increase of SEK 1,474,876.50

The above mentioned resolution is available in its entirety on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Managerir@minesto.com+46 735 23 71 58

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/report-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-minesto-ab-301750871.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineAvatar 2 supera a Titanic: Así queda el top 10 de las películas más taquilleras de la historia

Avatar 2 supera a Titanic: Así queda el top 10 de las películas más taquilleras de la historia
InternacionalEEUU envía bombarderos con capacidad nuclear a Corea en respuesta al lanzamiento del misil norocoreano

EEUU envía bombarderos con capacidad nuclear a Corea en respuesta al lanzamiento del misil norocoreano
SevillaDetenido en Carmona (Sevilla) por estafar dinero a mujeres simulando ser un capitán jubilado de la Guardia Civil

Detenido en Carmona (Sevilla) por estafar dinero a mujeres simulando ser un capitán jubilado de la Guardia Civil