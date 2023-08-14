Publicado 14/08/2023 08:19
- Comunicado -

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 7 August 2023 and 11 August 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 393,926 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 1,520,363 ordinary shares as of 11 August 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,185,103,228.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15 EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-32-2023-301899529.html

