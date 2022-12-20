Publicado 20/12/2022 08:21

Rhenman & Partners strengthens its investment team with a biopharma analyst

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhenman & Partners hires Amennai Beyeen as biopharma analyst. Amennai will have a particular focus on biopharma companies and the development of new drugs and treatments. He will be working closely with all colleagues of Rhenman & Partners' five-person investment team, all based in the firm's Stockholm office. Most recently Amennai comes from Novartis, where he works with development and launches of new drugs. Amennai has previously obtained a doctorate in neuroimmunology at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden."We are very happy to welcome Amennai to Rhenman & Partners. Amennai's strong background and competence from the world of research, and his experience of pharmaceutical companies where he has been able to closely follow processes from idea to finished product make him a very good addition to our investment team," says Henrik Rhenman, co-founder and CIO at Rhenman & Partners."It is very exciting to start at Rhenman & Partners. I am extremely impressed by the team's deep knowledge of the healthcare sector as well as the fund's versatile investment process, which is reflected in its strong results over the years. I look forward to joining this competent team and contributing with my experience from the life science sector," says Amennai BeyeenAmennai will join Rhenman & Partners in April 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Hjertén | Communications Manager, Rhenman & Partners Asset ManagementTelephone: +46 (0)706521908 | Email: karin@rhepa.com

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB (Rhepa) was founded in 2008 and is a Stockholm-based asset manager with a focus on the healthcare sector. Rhepa is responsible for the portfolio of a sector fund registered in Luxembourg: Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S (RHE L/S). The fund is managed by FundRock Management Company S.A. who has commissioned Rhepa to manage the fund's portfolio. Rhepa's experienced investment team is supported by a scientific advisory board consisting of medical experts with a global network of researchers and specialists.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rhenman--partners-strengthens-its-investment-team-with-a-biopharma-analyst-301706938.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalUn TC dividido paraliza la tramitación en el Senado de la reforma que busca renovar el tribunal

Un TC dividido paraliza la tramitación en el Senado de la reforma que busca renovar el tribunal
Moda¡Duelo de elegancia! Isabel Preysler, Tamara Falcó y Ana Boyer arrasan con sus looks en la boda de Cristina Reyes

¡Duelo de elegancia! Isabel Preysler, Tamara Falcó y Ana Boyer arrasan con sus looks en la boda de Cristina Reyes
NacionalEl TC admite el recurso del PP, rechaza apartar a dos magistrados y debate sobre la suspensión en el Senado

El TC admite el recurso del PP, rechaza apartar a dos magistrados y debate sobre la suspensión en el Senado