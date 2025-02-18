RSD TAKES OFF IN NORTH MACEDONIA

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Towcester, UK.- This year, approximately 35,000 guests from the RSD Group, to which RSD Travel Ltd. also belongs, will visit North Macedonia. This beautiful holiday destination thus becomes a valuable component in the RSD travel assortment. To underline the importance of this cooperation, North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently received the owner of Funk-Holding, Christian Funk.

RSD Deutschland / Germany Managing Director Horst Zsifkovits has already visited the Balkans and North Macedonia himself: „Here, visitors will find a touristically not yet overcrowded area with very friendly people. I found the great Orthodox churches with their impressive icons and Ohrid particularly exciting.“ The highly interesting programme is already being very well received.

During his visit to his important European tourism partner, Prime Minister Mickoski was pleased and optimistic about the increased cooperation with the RSD Group in the coming year. „North Macedonia has many sights to be proud of,“ Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that from February 2025 onwards, a plane with guests from the RSD Group from Germany, France and Great Britain would fly to his country daily. The overnight stay numbers achieved solely with this, Mickoski said, would account for up to 15 percent of the currently registered foreign overnight stay volume. Christian Funk thanked the country for the new opportunities for cooperation offered. He added that guests from the RSD Group travel in North Macedonia outside of the peak season, specifically on culturally focused study trips.

And these are – as always with RSD – very special holiday experiences: with professional tour guidance, top-notch all-round care, and with great respect for the cultural diversity and the peculiarities of the country visited.

