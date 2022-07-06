SCOTLAND'S NEWEST WHISKY EXPERIENCE OPENS WITH CELEBRITY CHEF TO BRING A FRESH PERSPECTIVE TO SCOTCH

Celebrity Chef Tony Singh blends history and innovation with a delectably delicious food pairing to mark launch of The Singleton.

INVERNESS, Scotland, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton, near Inverness, is reopening this week following a complete renovation. Set to welcome guests from around the world, the new attraction has been designed with the brand's Epicurean spirit in mind.

Inspired by a passion for making perfectly balanced, delicious whisky, the new distillery site will welcome guests into a tantalising world of taste and flavour. The newly designed distillery bar will serve exceptional food and drink whilst the beautiful deli will be stocked with some of the finest fare Scotland has to offer. With a grand copper-encased entrance and an industrial palette of brick, concrete, wood and copper, every aspect of the new visitor experience has been designed to make guests feel at home.

The new distillery tour focuses on the art of whisky-making and the craft of distilling. Taking a deep dive into Singleton's signature 'Slow Craft' process, visitors will learn why and how the brand's methods result in such delicious whisky.

Celebrity chef and whisky lover, Tony Singh, created a special menu that pairs perfectly with The Singleton of Glen Ord Celebratory Bottling, a special edition whisky created to commemorate the opening. Born and raised in Leith, Edinburgh, Tony is an iconic Scottish restauranteur best known for using high-quality Scottish produce in an arty yet accessible style.

Tony has combined fantastic Scottish produce with his Indian roots, looking at whisky heritage and traditions that date back hundreds of years, to update classic Indian recipes that have been passed down through generations. The result of which are dishes that not only pair perfectly with the new limited-edition liquid but are also steeped in history.

Marking the official opening, Tony Singh said: "Scotland is rich with exceptional quality food and drink, and it is wonderful to see that being celebrated at the new distillery experience. Scotch whisky is the country's leading export to the world and a magnet for international tourism. It is great for Scotland to see Scotch whisky brands like The Singleton making the connection between their delicious single malt and Scotland's rich larder of local produce."

Located at the beginning, or end, of the NorthCoast500 - Scotland's answer to Route 66 - The Singleton is perfectly situated to round off any visit to the Scottish Highlands.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo's Scotland Brand Homes, said: "The Singleton is one of the most exciting single malt brands in the world and we are delighted to be opening the doors to the brand's new home at Glen Ord Distillery. Our £185million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism is designed to put Scotland at the forefront of the global trend in food and drink tourism by giving consumers a truly world-class experience at our distilleries. This is just the start of an incredible summer of Scotch whisky investment, with Talisker and Caol Ila also launching new visitor experiences, and we want to use that to build momentum in the recovery of Scottish tourism."

The Singleton is the latest distillery and visitor experience to open as part of Diageo's investment in whisky tourism in Scotland. Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries have recently re-opened as part of the ambitious project which reimagines the traditional whisky tour experience. The centrepiece of the investment programme, the Johnnie Walker Princes Street global visitor attraction, opened in Edinburgh in September last year.

Building a modern visitor experience that is inclusive was also integral to the planning and Diageo worked closely with Euan's Guide, a disabled access charity to make The Singleton more accessible, including one of the only Changing Places toilet in the region. The Singleton holds a Green Tourism Gold Award – the highest sustainability accolated for a visitor attraction.

