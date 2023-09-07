Sectra's Annual General Meeting 2023--resolution passed on share redemption program

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECTB) was held on September 7, 2023. Among other resolutions, the AGM resolved to transfer SEK 1.10 per share to the shareholders through a share redemption program.

Share redemption program 2023The AGM resolved to transfer SEK 1.10 per share to the shareholders through a share redemption program. Adjusted for the company's holding of treasury shares, the total redemption amount will be a maximum of SEK 211.9 million. The redemption procedure will take place automatically, meaning that no action is required on the part of the shareholders. It will be possible to trade in Class B redemption shares (ISIN: SE0020539344) on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Timetable for the redemption procedure:

Oct 6 : Final day of trading in the Sectra share, including rights to redemption shares.

: Final day of trading in the Sectra share, including rights to redemption shares. Oct 9 : First day of trading in the Sectra share, excluding rights to redemption shares.

: First day of trading in the Sectra share, excluding rights to redemption shares. Oct 10 : Record date for the share split in the redemption process. Each share is split into one redemption share and one common share.

: Record date for the share split in the redemption process. Each share is split into one redemption share and one common share. Oct 11–20: Trading in redemption shares.

Oct 24 : Record date to revoke redemption shares.

: Record date to revoke redemption shares. Oct 27 : Preliminary date for payment of redemption settlement from Euroclear Sweden.

For information about the redemption procedure, visit https://investor.sectra.com/redemption20....

Other AGM resolutionsThe AGM also adopted the following resolutions:

The income statement and balance sheet were adopted, and it was resolved that the company's profit was to be carried forward. The members of the Board and the President were discharged from liability for the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Payment of fees amounting to 290,000 to external members of the Board and SEK 580,000 to the Chairman of the Board. For Audit Committee work, fees amounting to SEK 65,000 are to be paid to external members of the Board and SEK 130,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For Remuneration Committee work, no separate fees are to be paid. Audit fees are to be paid pursuant to approved accounts.

to the Chairman of the Board. For Audit Committee work, fees amounting to are to be paid to external members of the Board and to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For Remuneration Committee work, no separate fees are to be paid. Audit fees are to be paid pursuant to approved accounts. Jan-Olof Brüer, Birgitta Hagenfeldt, Torbjörn Kronander, Anders Persson , Tomas Puusepp , Fredrik Robertsson, and Ulrika Unell were re-elected as Board members. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

, , Fredrik Robertsson, and were re-elected as Board members. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as the company's auditor with Andreas Troberg as Auditor in Charge.

as Auditor in Charge. The Remuneration Report presented for the 2022/2023 fiscal year was approved.

To extend the ability to allocate share grants under the long-term performance-based incentive program 2022 (LTIP 2022) until the 2024 AGM.

To authorize the Board, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2024 AGM, to decide on the issue of not more than 18,500,000 new Class B shares for consideration in the form of a cash payment, offsetting of debt or contribution in kind, whereby payment through offsetting of debt may deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights. The intention is to enable newly issued shares to be used in conjunction with acquisitions of companies or operations, in full or in part, as well as in conjunction with market investments.

To authorize the Board, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2024 AGM, to make decisions on the acquisition and divestment of all of the company's treasury shares. A condition for the authorization is that the company's holding of treasury shares at no time exceeds 10% of all shares in the company, including such shares that are acquired for the fulfillment of incentive programs.

The resolutions were passed in accordance with the proposals to the AGM that are available on https://investor.sectra.com/agm2023. The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6:35 p.m. CEST on September 7, 2023.

