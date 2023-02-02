Publicado 02/02/2023 07:31

Servier full year 2021/22 results confirm the transformation trajectory of the Group

  • Consolidated sales revenue of €4.876 billion, up 9.8% (+6.6% at CERi), driven by strong growth in international sales
  • Sales revenue for brand-name medicines reached €3.694 billion, up 12.5% (+8.9% at CERi), and €1.182 billion for generics, up 2.0% (stable at CERi)
  • Important developments in oncology to address high unmet medical needs, particularly with Tibsovo® in the United States
  • Leadership maintained in cardiometabolism and venous diseases
  • A promising and balanced pipeline of R&D projects, offering hope in oncology, neuroscience and immuno-inflammation

PARIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, has announced its financial results for the 2021/22 financial year and highlighted the major steps of its ongoing transformation.

Excerpt of consolidated and audited results (IFRS standards[1], as of 30 September 2022)

Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, said: "In a complex and unstable geopolitical and economic environment, progress has been made across all of Servier's business segments, reinforcing our transformation trajectory. I am proud of the work accomplished by our teams which underlines our daily commitment to patients. Servier is now a global healthcare player built around three balanced pillars: cardiometabolism and venous diseases, oncology, and generics. Our innovation capabilities have been strengthened and we now have a balanced and promising pipeline in line with our ambitions in oncology, neuroscience and immuno-inflammation. We are on track to meet our 2025 objectives and are moving forward with determination and confidence on our Servier 2030 strategic plan."

[1] In line with international standards, the Group now publishes its financial statements in accordance with IFRS norms (International Financial Reporting Standards). This transition facilitates the communication and comparability of our financial statements thanks to a standardized reference system.

[i] Variation at constant exchange rates (CER)

