Publicado 03/04/2023 13:11
- Comunicado -

Sobi® publishes Annual and sustainability report for 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the header of `Inspired by caring, powered by science', Sobi® today published its Annual and sustainability report for 2022 with several improvements and new features.

The integrated report includes the audited Annual report and the Sustainability report which is Sobi's statutory sustainability report in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and based on GRI Standards 2021. The Sustainability report also includes Sobi's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures report and the new EU taxonomy disclosures.

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)Postal address SE-112 76 Stockholm, SwedenPhone: 46 8 697 20 00 www.sobi.com

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 3 April 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

Thomas Kudsk Larsen

Head of Communication and Investor Relations

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2022-301788211.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Islas BalearesLa Policía recibe numerosas denuncias de particulares engañados por personas que se hacen pasar por gestores de su banco

La Policía recibe numerosas denuncias de particulares engañados por personas que se hacen pasar por gestores de su banco
InternacionalR.Unido achaca al alcohol y a la hipotermia un "significativo" número de bajas rusas en la guerra de Ucrania

R.Unido achaca al alcohol y a la hipotermia un "significativo" número de bajas rusas en la guerra de Ucrania
GenteEXCLUSIVA: Celia García Obregón zanja todas las dudas sobre la maternidad de su hermana Ana

EXCLUSIVA: Celia García Obregón zanja todas las dudas sobre la maternidad de su hermana Ana