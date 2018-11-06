Study: IFCO RPCs extend shelf life of fresh produce by up to 4 days

Publicado 06/11/2018 15:38:30 CET

Pullach, Germany – 6. November 2018/ News Aktuell/: IFCO, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, announced today the results of a study on the impact of IFCO reusable plastic containers (RPCs) on the shelf life of fresh produce. IFCO RPCs extend the freshness and visual appeal of fresh fruits and vegetables for up to four days compared to single-use packaging.

The study was commissioned by IFCO and conducted by Dr. Lippert Quality Management. The firm conducted realistic tests on four common products – melons, tomatoes, mushrooms and grapes – across the entire supply chain. The results show that IFCO RPCs help retailers increase profits by significantly reducing spoilage and waste, while boosting consumer satisfaction and loyalty. The RPCs already make a significant contribution to helping retailers achieve their sustainability and environmental goals and enabling them to prolong the shelf life of fresh produce extends these benefits even further.

The scientists set up simulated supply chain conditions – including chilled and ambient temperatures to replicate typical transport, shop and domestic conditions. They ran the trials for up to 19 days and tested against a comprehensive list of criteria: weight loss, stem health, sugar and acidity, temperature/humidity, firmness, infection, rot/mold, color, spoilage, appearance.

The testers concluded that packaging plays a major role in shelf life for fruit and vegetables. Unlike single-use packaging, IFCO RPCs enable faster and more effective air circulation and heat dissipation around the produce. In addition, they can be stacked with no adverse effects on the produce. Handling is also minimized as retailers can display the produce directly in the RPCs.

Further information: https://www.ifco.com/000f855f4e852d8f

Complete press release and images: ftp://presse.hbi.de/pub/IFCO/Shelf-Life-Study/

Contact:

HBI Helga Bailey GmbH

Corinna Voss

Tel.: +49 (0)89 99 38 87-30

ifco@hbi.de

www.hbi.de