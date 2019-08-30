Syntellix Asia and Chunli Agree Far-reaching Co-operation to Introduce and Market Innovative "Quantum Leap in Implantolo

Publicado 30/08/2019 16:16:15 CET

Syntellix Asia Pte. Ltd. is the Asian subsidiary and hub of Syntellix AG, Germany, an internationally operating medical technology company with headquarters in Hannover, Germany, that is undergoing dynamic growth. The company specialises in the research and development and marketing and sales of highly innovative transformable metallic implants. Products made from the company's patented MAGNEZIX® are unique. In a widely acclaimed publication, they were evaluated as being clinically superior to the titanium implants commonly used. The implants degrade in the human body and are transformed into the body's own bone tissue, and in doing so offer an ideal combination of stability, elasticity and bioabsorbability. In a conference in Surakarta/Java, a leading surgeon from Singapore described the magnesium technology developed and used by Syntellix as "the new gold standard" in this area.

Syntellix is the world's market and technology leader in the field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants and has already been honoured with numerous important national and international awards and prizes. These include the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award 2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, the STEP Award 2017 and the Innovator of the Year 2017 award - and now in 2019 the German Innovation Award in Gold; the implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of the Sustainability Award 2018 program.

Syntellix Asia Pte. Ltd. 2 Science Park Drive #02-10 Ascent Singapore 118222

T +65 6265 1970 F +65 6265 3346

info@syntellix.com[mailto:info@syntellix.com] www.syntellix.com [http://www.syntellix.com/]

Board of Directors Prof. Dr. Utz Claassen Prof. Dr. Martin Kirschner Dr.-Ing. Jan-Marten Seitz Tan Bien Kiat Sun Meng Sheng

Executive Chairman & CEO Prof. Dr. Utz Claassen

For further information: press@syntellix.com[mailto:press@syntellix.com]

Web site: https://www.syntellix.com/