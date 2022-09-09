Publicado 09/09/2022 08:45

TF Bank: Monthly statistics August 2022

BORÅS, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 13,300 million at the end of August. Compared to August 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 30 % in local currencies.

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for August 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on September 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

