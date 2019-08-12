The Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director

Publicado 12/08/2019 13:35:05 CET

-- Revenue - Revenue for the quarter increased year-over-year primarily as a result of Stakes growth driven by the migration of customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform and the launch of MyRewards towards the end of the first quarter. This was partially offset by the positive impact of the FIFA World Cup in the prior year period. Betting Net Win Margin of 8.5% was in line with the long-term historical average. -- Customers - QAUs improved from the prior quarter driven by continued player acquisition, but decreased from the prior year period primarily as a result of the migration of customers of the former William Hill Australia business to the BetEasy platform beginning in August 2018, and an increased focus on high-value, recreational customers. QNY benefited from encouraging results from the continued roll-out of MyRewards, allowing for targeted, personalized promotions. -- Kayo Sports - In May 2019, BetEasy announced a new partnership with Kayo Sports to become the exclusive wagering partner of the Australian multi-sport streaming service. Under the two-year agreement, BetEasy and Kayo will work together to deliver innovative content, statistics and promotional integrations that deepen engagement and enhance the wagering

and viewing experience for Australian customers.

For additional information regarding The Stars Group's reporting segments and major lines of operations, please see The Stars Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 12 Ago. (the "Q2 2019 Financial Statements") - , including note 5 therein, and management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "Q2 2019 MD&A").

2019 Updated Full Year Guidance

The Stars Group is updating its 2019 full year consolidated financial guidance ranges as follows:

-- Revenue of between $2,500 and $2,575 million (previously $2,640 and $2,765 million); -- Adjusted EBITDA of between $905 and $930 million (previously $960 and $1,010 million); and -- Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share of between $1.68 and $1.83 (previously $1.87 and $2.11).

In addition to the updated assumptions detailed below, the expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges reflect the impact of negative foreign exchange fluctuations, a historically low Betting Net Win Margin in the first quarter for the United Kingdom segment, the slower than planned recovery in certain disrupted markets and some delays in launching The Stars Group's newly licensed operations in certain jurisdictions, such as Switzerland.

In addition to approximately $15 million for negative foreign exchange fluctuations, the expected Adjusted EBITDA range also reflects the impact of the following factors:

-- Approximately $40 million for The Stars Group's investment in FOX Bet and its U.S. operations; and -- An offsetting underlying improvement in operations, primarily driven by an operational excellence program to streamline certain fixed costs and currently expected sequential improvements in disrupted markets.

The Stars Group continues to expect to achieve the medium-term financial and leverage target ranges set out in its news release on March 27, 2019, but now over the three to five year period from the updated 2019 financial guidance ranges above.

In addition, to provide further clarity with respect to certain key assumptions and the impact of its 2018 acquisitions on its full year 2019 expected results, The Stars Group is also updating information for certain financial items, which unless noted below remain unchanged from the previously announced ranges:

-- Depreciation and amortization (excluding purchase price allocation amortization) of between $75 and $85 million; -- Cash interest expense of between $280 and $290 million (previously between $290 and $300 million); -- Effective tax rate (applied to Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense and non-purchase price allocation related depreciation and amortization) of approximately 10% (previously between 8% and 10%); -- Diluted Shares of 283 million (previously 277 million); and -- Capital expenditures, which includes estimated spend on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and certain development costs, of approximately $150 million (previously between $110 and $150 million)

These unaudited expected results, targets and other information reflect management's view of current and future market and business conditions, including certain accounting assumptions and, other than as noted directly above or below, assumptions of (i) expected Betting Net Win Margin of approximately 8.5% (with the remainder of the year and the medium-term targets unchanged from the previous estimates of approximately 9%), (ii) no further material changes in the current challenging operating conditions in certain markets from prior regulatory changes, including constraints on payment processing and accessing certain products, and no material changes to current expectations with respect to certain macroeconomic or political events, including Brexit, (iii) no other material regulatory events or material changes in applicable taxes or duty rates, (iv) no other material investments associated with the entry into new markets and no material change in The Stars Group's current estimate of its aggregate addressable U.S. market size of approximately 23 states and $9.3 billion by 2025, (v) other than as updated below, no further material foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, particularly against the Euro, Great Britain pound sterling and Australian dollar, (vi) no material impairment or write-down of the assets to which depreciation and amortization relates, (vii) no material change in the prevailing EURIBOR or LIBOR rates as at June 30, 2019 (previously December 31, 2018) and no material adverse impact on applicable hedging counterparties, (viii) no material change in the mix of taxable income by jurisdiction, rate of corporate tax or tax regimes in the jurisdictions in which The Stars Group currently operates; (ix) no material change in the mix of geographies where The Stars Group currently offers its products, and (x) no material change in The Stars Group's Diluted Shares.

Such guidance, targets and information are also now based on an updated Euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.12 to 1.00 (previously 1.135 to 1.00), a Great Britain pound sterling to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.22 to 1.00 (previously 1.31 to 1.00) and an Australian dollar to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 0.69 to 1.00 (previously 0.712 to 1.00), for the second half of 2019.

Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

The Stars Group's Q2 2019 Financial Statements, Q2 2019 MD&A, and additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. The financial information presented in this news releases was derived from the Q2 2019 Financial Statements.

In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Stars Group will host a conference call today, August 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2019 and related matters, and provide additional detail with respect to the information in this news release, its webcast presentation and related filings. To access via tele-conference, please dial +1-877-451-6152 or +1-201-389-0879 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The playback will be made available two hours after the event at +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. The Conference ID number is 13693490. To access the webcast please use the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134939 [http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134939].

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures

The tables below present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share to net earnings (loss), which is the nearest IFRS measure. For additional information, see "Reconciliations" in the Q2 2019 MD&A.

(CONTINUA)