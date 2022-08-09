Publicado 09/08/2022 14:56

Transaction Combining Mainstream and Aker Offshore Wind Has Closed

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The transaction to combine Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream") and Aker Offshore Wind to create a stronger renewable energy company with a 27 GW portfolio has closed.

As previously communicated on 12 July 2022, Aker Horizons entered into an agreement with Aker Mainstream Renewables, a holding company co-owned by Aker Horizons, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Irish minority shareholders, to integrate Aker Horizons' wholly-owned subsidiary Aker Offshore Wind into the Mainstream group. The transaction has now closed.

In parallel with the combination of the two companies, a number of Mainstream's minority shareholders participated in a further issuance of shares, raising approximately EUR 6 million in new capital.

Following closing of the transaction, Aker Horizons' ownership in Mainstream is approximately 58.4 percent, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 24.9 percent, with remaining shares being held by Irish minority shareholders.

ENDS

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/transaction-combining-mainstream-and-aker-offshore-wind-has-closed,c3611913

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteHumberto Janeiro se pronuncia tras la llamativa ausencia de Jesulín de Ubrique en la graduación de su hija Andrea

Humberto Janeiro se pronuncia tras la llamativa ausencia de Jesulín de Ubrique en la graduación de su hija Andrea
Series & TVShe-Hulk presenta a 4 nuevos supervillanos de Marvel en su último adelanto

She-Hulk presenta a 4 nuevos supervillanos de Marvel en su último adelanto
LaboratorioUn robot en un espacio curvo desafía las leyes de la física

Un robot en un espacio curvo desafía las leyes de la física