UCB Agrees to Acquire Ra Pharmaceuticals: Joining Forces to Improve Treatment Options for People Living With Myasthenia

Publicado 10/10/2019 9:37:56 CET

This acquisition will not impact UCB's 2019 financial guidance. The acquisition would be dilutive to UCB's mid-term earnings level due to R&D investments. As a result, the mid-term target of UCB reaching a rEBITDA ratio (to revenue) of 31% would move to 2022 from 2021 as previously guided. The acquisition is expected to be core EPS accretive from 2024 onwards and would enable accelerated top and bottom line growth for UCB from 2024 onwards.

Advisors

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lazard are acting as financial advisors to UCB in relation to the transaction. Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal advisor to UCB on this transaction.

Centerview Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Ra Pharma on this transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Ra Pharma on this transaction.

Conference call

Today, at 9:00am (EDT) / 2:00pm (BST) / 15:00 (CEST), UCB will host a conference call for the financial community. The login details can also be found on: https://www.ucb.com/investors/ [https://www.ucb.com/investors/].

US: +1--6467224916; UK: +442071943759; Belgium: +3224035816; France: +33 172727403

PIN: 20542874#

About Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

Generalized myasthenia gravis is an unpredictable, chronic auto-immune condition in which auto-antibodies attack specific proteins in the neuro-muscular junction. This disrupts the way that nerves can communicate with muscles, resulting in muscle weakness and fatigue. Both men and women are impacted equally, and it can occur at any age and in any race. Myasthenia Gravis is a rare disease impacting almost 200,000 patients in the US, EU and Japan (Gilhus N, N Engl J Med 2016;375:2570-812015). Those living with gMG can experience a variety of symptoms, including drooping eyelids and double vision as well as severe muscular weakness that can result in life threatening weakness of muscles of respiration.

About Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy (IMNM)

Immune--mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM) is a rare, serious, progressive neurological condition marked by severe proximal (for example hip and shoulder) muscle weakness. Auto-immune myopathies have a prevalence of around 15 cases per 100,000 with IMNM about 10-15% of all IMM cases. This suggests that there are more than 6,000 patients in each of the US and EU. (Anquetil et al. Autoimmunity Reviews 18 (2019) 223-230) IMNM is only recently understood to be a distinct entity within the broad group of idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and as of yet there are no approved therapies.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a rare and progressive degenerative disease of the motor neurons affecting more than 200,000 people globally (30,000 in the US alone) in the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) involved in muscle movement, leading to muscle weakness and ultimately paralysis. For more information, please visit www.ALS.org [http://www.als.org/]

Zilucoplan is a macrocyclic peptide designed to bind complement C5 with sub-nanomolar affinity and allosterically inhibit its cleavage into C5a and C5b upon activation of the classical, alternative, or lectin pathways and block the membrane attack complex (MAC) assembly. Zilucoplan is in clinical development at Ra Pharmaceuticals and is not approved in any region of the world. In addition to a recently-initiated phase 3 study in gMG and an upcoming phase 2 study in IMNM, zilucoplan was selected as one of the first drugs to be tested in a multi-center ALS platform study sponsored by the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General.

About Ra PharmaceuticalsInc.

Ra Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leading the field of complement biology to bring innovative and accessible therapies to patients with rare diseases. Ra Pharma discovers and develops peptides and small molecules to target key components of the complement cascade. For more information, please visit: www.RaPharma.com [http://www.rapharma.com/].

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com [http://www.ucb.com/]) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, UCB generated revenue of EUR 4.6 billion in 2018. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels . Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Forward looking statements UCB

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current plans, estimates and beliefs of management. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial information, expected legal, political, regulatory or clinical results and other such estimates and results. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that may be implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Important factors that could result in such differences include: changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws and hiring and retention of its employees.

Additionally, information contained in this document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. UCB is providing this information as of the date of this document and expressly disclaims any duty to update any information contained in this press release, either to confirm the actual results or to report a change in its expectations.

There is no guarantee that new product candidates in the pipeline will progress to product approval or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differences between the partners. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products after they are marketed.

Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ra Pharmaceuticals

(CONTINUA)