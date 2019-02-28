UCB Full Year Report 2018: 2018 Marks the Fifth Consecutive Year of Profitable Growth, Intensifying Investment in UCB's

Publicado 28/02/2019 20:05:57 CET

ACTUAL VARIANCE EUR million 2018 2017 ACTUAL RATES CER Revenue 4 632 4 530 2% 5% Net sales 4 412 4 182 5% 8% --- Royalty income and fees 92 108 -15% -11% --- Other revenue 128 240 -47% -46% Gross Profit 3 434 3 330 3% 6% Marketing and selling expenses - 964 - 940 3% 6% --- Research and development expenses -1 161 -1 057 10% 11% --- General and administrative expenses - 180 - 192 -6% -5% --- Other operating income/expenses (-) - 24 - 11 >100% >100% Recurring EBIT (rEBIT) 1 105 1 130 -2% 1% Non recurring income/expenses (-) 4 - 43 >-100% >-100% EBIT (operating profit) 1 109 1 087 2% 5% Net financial expenses - 93 - 99 -6% -5% Profit before income taxes 1 015 988 3% 6% Income tax expenses - 200 - 218 -8% -5% Profit from continuing operations 815 770 6% 9% Profit/loss (-) from discontinued operations 8 1 >100% >100% Profit 823 771 7% 10% Attributable to UCB shareholders 800 753 6% 10% --- Attributable to non-controlling interests 23 18 26% 32% Recurring EBITDA 1 398 1 375 2% 5% Capital expenditure (including intangible assets) 341 209 63% --- Net financial debt 237 525 -55% --- Operating cash flow from continuing operations 1 098 896 23% Weighted average number of shares - non diluted (million) 188 188 0% EPS (EUR per weighted average number of shares - non diluted) 4.24 4.00 6% 6% Core EPS (EUR per weighted average number of shares - non diluted) 4.78 4.82 -1% 3%

Due to rounding, some financial data may not add up in the tables.

"The statutory auditor has issued an unqualified report with no emphasis of matter paragraph dated 27 February 2019 on the company's consolidated accounts as of and for the year ended 31 December 2018, and has confirmed that the accounting data reported in the accompanying press release is consistent, in all material respects, with the accounts from which it has been derived."

About UCBUCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With around 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of EUR 4.6 billion in 2018. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels . Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

