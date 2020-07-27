UCB Half Year Report 2020 (3)

There is no guarantee that new product candidates in the pipeline will progress to product approval or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to differences between the partners. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products after they are marketed.

Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement.

The updated financial guidance above does not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The company is following the development diligently to assess the financial significance of this pandemic to UCB.

CONTACT: For further information Investor Relations, Antje Witte, InvestorRelations, UCB, T +32-2-559-94-14, antje.witte@ucb.com; Isabelle Ghellynck,Investor Relations, UCB, T +32-2-559-9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com;Corporate Communications, Laurent Schots, Media Relations, UCB,T+32-2-559-92-64, Laurent.schots@ucb.com