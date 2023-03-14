Vestmanna Project Update - first electricity production from second foundation, with improved tether design

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has installed the tidal power plant Dragon 4 and generated first electricity at the newly added second foundation in Vestmannasund. The upgraded tether solution indicates further increase in production yield based on lower friction in the water.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 14, 2023

The upgraded tether design is developed in a targeted R&D project that aims to further improve the production performance by reducing resistance in the water. The project is executed in collaboration with the Swedish Energy Agency.

