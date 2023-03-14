Publicado 14/03/2023 15:38
- Comunicado -

Vestmanna Project Update - first electricity production from second foundation, with improved tether design

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has installed the tidal power plant Dragon 4 and generated first electricity at the newly added second foundation in Vestmannasund. The upgraded tether solution indicates further increase in production yield based on lower friction in the water.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto has successfully installed the tidal power plant Dragon 4 at the newly added second foundation in Vestmannasund.

The upgraded tether design is developed in a targeted R&D project that aims to further improve the production performance by reducing resistance in the water. The project is executed in collaboration with the Swedish Energy Agency.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager+46 735 23 71 58ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vestmanna-project-update--first-electricity-production-from-second-foundation-with-improved-tether-design-301771656.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalReino Unido dice que Rusia "aplica cada vez más los principios de economía planificada" en su industria militar

Reino Unido dice que Rusia "aplica cada vez más los principios de economía planificada" en su industria militar
InternacionalReino Unido cree que Wagner ya no tiene acceso a las cárceles tras sus disputas públicas con el Kremlin

Reino Unido cree que Wagner ya no tiene acceso a las cárceles tras sus disputas públicas con el Kremlin
InternacionalRusia remarca que solo puede lograr sus objetivos en Ucrania por la vía militar

Rusia remarca que solo puede lograr sus objetivos en Ucrania por la vía militar