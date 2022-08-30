VodafoneZiggo continues to upgrade its access network with Teleste's technology

TURKU, Finland, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has received a significant order from VodafoneZiggo consisting of various network components to secure the operator's network upgrades in 2023 and onwards. The ordered components, including broadband amplifiers and RF passives, will be part of VodafoneZiggo's ongoing nationwide network upgrade targeted to ensure premium broadband services to its subscribers.

With more than 7.3 million homes passed in its access network, VodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch provider of broadband and Internet services to consumers and businesses. The company is a joint venture between Liberty Global, one of the largest international TV and broadband Internet companies, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies.

"We are determined to continue investments in our network to provide our customers with the best experiences and service. When it comes to quality and performance of products, Teleste has shown its capability to support our requirements and secure the availability of network products needed to continuously advance our networks," stated Leo-Geert van den Berg, Director of Fixed Networks at VodafoneZiggo.

"To provide their subcribers with excellent broadband services nationwide, the product quality and performance requirements of VodafoneZiggo are among the highest seen in Europe. This fits well into the business logic of Teleste, and we are pleased that VodafoneZiggo has selected us to secure their deliveries for 2023 and onwards. With long cooperation traditions between our companies, VodafoneZiggo is one of the major MSO customers of Teleste, and one of the operators setting the bar for the network capacity and performance development," said Hanno Narjus, Head of Teleste's Networks business.

Teleste focuses on innovative, high performance access network solutions designed to support customers in their next-generation technology rollouts. Our products offer operators a smooth transition to Distributed Access architecture as well as to higher downstream and upstream frequencies that are needed to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services to subscribers over cable networks. For more information, please visit our website.

Inquiries for more information:Mirkka LamppuDirector of Communications, Teleste CorporationTel. +358 2 2605 611mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2021, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 144 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/vodafoneziggo-continues-to-upgrade-its-access-network-with-teleste-s-technology,c3622998

The following files are available for download: