Worldwide first and only shotgun lipidomics ser-vice provider with official GMP certificate

Publicado 16/04/2019 11:04:43 CET

Dresden / Germany (News Aktuell), 16 April 2019

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) ensure safety and quality of pharmaceutical products. Lipotype is the worldwide first and only officially GMP certified shotgun lipidomics service provider for pharmaceutical applications.

Quality variations can pose direct threats to patient health – especially in the pharma industry. This is why quality control plays a central role in manufacturing and developing pharmaceutical products. GMP certifications are issued by governmental authorities to ensure product quality and compliance with mandatory health agency requirements.

As worldwide first and only shotgun lipidomics service provider with official GMP certificate by state authority, Lipotype now offers untargeted, global and absolutely quantitative lipidomics analysis services according to GMP regulation laid down in Directive 2003/94/EC.

Pharma researchers challenging therapeutic limitations by developing new pharmaceutical products can draw on Lipotype Shotgun Lipidomics services beyond lipidomic analysis of content, purity and stability. Development of GMP compliant analytical tests and release analysis of compounds from clinical trials to market release complete the portfolio of GMP certified lipid analysis services.

In Germany, GMP certificates are issued by the competent authorities based upon an evaluation of compliance with mandatory and/or non-mandatory applicable legal requirements intended to ensure product quality and safety. Lipotype has been certified by the federal authority of Saxony (Landesdirektion Sachsen) for lipid determination by mass spectrometry on the 26 February 2019.

Full text: http://datas.weichertmehner.com/Lipotype_is_GMP_certified.pdf

Media Contact:

Henri Deda, T: +49 (0) 351 79653-45, deda@lipotype.com

About Lipotype

Lipotype delivers comprehensive, absolutely quantitative lipid analysis services for clinical and biological samples on a high-throughput scale for a wide range of customers and applications including biomarker identification for clinical researchers, pharma and biotech companies, functional food development, claim support for the cosmetics industry, as well as for academic researchers.