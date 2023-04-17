Xella achieved solid results in 2022 and is positioned to address the need for affordable building solutions

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Revenue increased to €1.37 billion in 2022

Growth of 17 per cent compared to the previous year [1]

Product range increasingly meets demand for efficient and sustainable building solutions

NEWS AKTUELL / DUISBURG, April 17

Xella Group, a leading European materials provider of sustainable, efficient, and affordable walling solutions, realized significant growth in the 2022 financial year. The Group's revenue increased by 17% to €1.37 billion (€1.17 billion in the 2021 financial year).

2022's performance reflects the strategic decision to focus on development of Xella's building material solutions and on the sustainable profitability of these operations. Guided by the decision to re-focus on Xella's core, Xella continued to improve and develop its AAC and CSU production capabilities while also divesting of the Ursa business unit.

"Today's construction market is characterized by rising costs, labor shortages and environmental needs. In turn, customers are looking for efficient, affordable and sustainable solutions. This is exactly what Xella offers. Thanks to the superior features of our products and services, we were able to record good growth last year and I praise our employees for the impressive achievements," commented Christophe Clemente, CEO of the Xella Group. "Despite the building industry's current slowdown linked to inflation and interest rate increases, Xella's mid and long-term prospects look promising - this is based on housing shortages in our markets and mega trends that we are well positioned to address. So fundamentals remain favorable, but in the coming months our focus is on adapting our production level to the market's needs, generating substantial cost savings, and sustaining our strong margin performance."

Through its digital initiatives and solutions, Xella generates tangible additional value for its customers by providing optimized processes that enable more efficient on-site construction, with cost savings realized through faster construction, reduced errors and optimized quantity of material required.

"Xella is very well positioned to adapt to the changing market environment. We will continue to consistently optimize our processes and keep a firm eye on our profitability. At the same time, we are relentlessly investing in the excellent quality of our products, in the safety of our employees, and in the sustainable future of Xella", says Christophe Clemente.

[1] All data exclude the former participation in the insulation manufacturer Ursa.

About Xella Group

The Xella Group is a European provider of efficient and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell. Xella is home of well-known brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor and a pioneer in digitally supported construction processes. Our high-performing products based on natural raw materials address the need for efficient construction and the demand for sustainable building solutions. The group drives innovation along the entire value chain from planning to production and installation. Xella improves the sustainability of buildings throughout their entire lifecycle and contributes to a low carbon industry compatible with a circular economy. Headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, the Xella Group employs more than 5,200 employees.

For more information on Xella Group, visit: www.xella.com

Contact: Xella International GmbH, Cécile Fages, Chief Sustainability and Communications Officer. Phone: +49 (0)203 60880 5500. E-Mail: cecile.fages@xella.com