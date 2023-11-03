Publicado 03/11/2023 09:17
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 156.2 (128.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 5.9 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22 % to SEK 162.1 (133.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1400.5 (1147.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand-Africa: South Africa

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

