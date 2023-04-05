Publicado 05/04/2023 09:40
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q1 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18% in Q1 compared with the previous year.

The revenue in March for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 135.4 (119.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 9.9 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 12% to SEK 145.3 (129.4) million compared with the previous year.

The group revenue increased with 18% for Q1 2023 compared with the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 393.0 (334.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Africa: South Africa

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:marketing@zinizno.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

