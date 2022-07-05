ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 1% in Q2, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 2% and amounted to SEK 104.7 (102.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 100% and amounted to SEK 8.0 (4.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 6% to SEK 112.7 (106.8) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets were unchanged in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 306.1 (306.4) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 1% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 326.7 (322.4) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – June 2022 increased by 1% compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 661.1 (655.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland

: , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

For more information:Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, 5 Jul. (0) - 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:00 the 5th of July 2022.

