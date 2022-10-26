Publicado 26/10/2022 17:50

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to directed offset issue

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2022, 94,316 new Zinzino B shares have been issued with payment by offsetting the claim to Kenneth Koh and 63,969 new Zinzino B shares with payment by offsetting the claim to Enhanzz AG. Both transactions are linked to respective acquisitions.

The number of B shares increased by a total of 158,285 to 28,747,171. The total number of shares after the increase amounted to 33,860,563. The dilution amounted to 0.47 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,386,056.30.

For more information please contact:Dag Bergheim PettersenCEO Zinzino+47 (0) 932 25 700 zinzino.com

