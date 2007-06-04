COMUNICADO: Platts Seeks Nominations for 2007 Global Energy Awards

Actualizado 04/06/2007 16:18:22 CET



Fast Facts about the Platts Global Energy Awards:

-- Platts receives more than 200 nominations each year

-- Nominations have come from more than 30 countries including India,

Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Russia, Switzerland,

Argentina, China, Bangladesh, Thailand, United Kingdom and the United

States

-- This is the fifth year in a row that Capgemini is the principal

sponsor of the Platts Global Energy Awards; this is the second

consecutive year that Bracewell & Giuliani LLP is a co-sponsor

-- Platts is proud to count former OPEC energy ministers, national

regulators, former heads of major energy companies and leading

academics and legislators among its judges, past and present

-- Each category has 4-5 key criteria against which the judges will

evaluate each nomination

-- The Platts Global Energy Awards have been described by past entrants

and winners as both the "World Series" and "Academy Awards" of energy



About Platts

Platts, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE: MHP), is a leading global provider of energy and metals information. With nearly a century of business experience, Platts serves customers across more than 150 countries. From 14 offices worldwide, Platts serves the oil, natural gas, electricity, nuclear power, coal, petrochemical and metals markets. Platts' real time news, pricing, analytical services, and conferences help markets operate with transparency and efficiency. Traders, risk managers, analysts, and industry leaders depend upon Platts to help them make better trading and investment decisions. Additional information is available at http://www.platts.com.

About The McGraw-Hill Companies

Founded in 1888, The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE: MHP) is a leading global information services provider meeting worldwide needs in the financial services, education and business information markets through leading brands including Standard & Poor's, McGraw-Hill Education, BusinessWeek and J.D. Power and Associates. The Corporation has more than 280 offices in 40 countries. Sales in 2006 were US$6.3 billion. Additional information is available at http://www.mcgraw-hill.com.

Web site: http://www.globalenergyawards.com

http://www.platts.com

http://www.mcgraw-hill.com

Europe: Shiona Ramage, +44-207-1766153, Shiona_ramage@platts.com; Asia: Casey Yew, +65-653-06552, Casey_yew@platts.com; Kathleen Tanzy; +1-212-904-2860, Kathleen_tanzy@platts.com.



Web site: http://www.globalenergyawards.com

http://www.platts.com

http://www.mcgraw-hill.com



