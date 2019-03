Very sorry to hear of the passing of Keith Flint. Good night mate. Take it easy. ??

Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X

The Prodigy were one of the first big bands we supported years ago and Keith single-handedly shattered my presumption that big stars would have an arrogance and aloofness about them. He was so welcoming, sweet and passionate. ??

Goodbye Keith. Tragic news. He was a punk with a real sweet spirit. He will be missed by so many x x pic.twitter.com/aKf5ZmHd1O

Just woke up and read about Keith Flint. That is tragic, terrible news. What a loss to the world.

Heartbreaking news about Keith Flint. We toured AUS/NZ with The Prodigy in the 90’s, wonderful times. Such a warm, sweet guy. #RIPkeith pic.twitter.com/w5Hc6TFIBK

Keith Flint - What an absolute supernova of a man. Totally devastated to lose one of the brightest most explosive figureheads of electronic music. We've lost a big part of our world.

On the occasions I was lucky enough to meet him he was a kind and gentle bloke with a big heart. pic.twitter.com/LzmRGI2Ee7