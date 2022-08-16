‘AIE GmbH’ inform about a public recall of the product ‘6000 Lumen Worklight’ of the brand ‘Workzone’ distributed by ALDI Nord

Essen, 16 Ago. (News Atkuell) -

The article ‘6000 Lumen Worklight‘ of the brand ‘WORKZONE’ supplied by ‘AIE GmbH’ has been withdrawn from sale immediately for reasons of preventive consumer protection.

It cannot be ruled out that the item ‘6000 Lumen Worklight’ poses the risk of an electrical shock. For this reason, the product shall not be used any further. Please switch off the work light before removing it from the socket.

The product was on sale in all ALDI Nord stores from 2nd of May 2022 in Germany, Denmark, Spain and France. Customers can return the product at any ALDI Nord store in the mentioned countries and get the purchase price, naturally also without proof of purchase.

‘AIE GmbH’ regrets any correlated inconvenience.

For queries, a hotline has been set up by the supplier, which can be reached at the following telephone number:

Germany: +49 6313428462 / Mon-Fri 8am to 8pm

Denmark: +45 699 18408 / Mon-Fri 8am to 8pm

France: 0800 917435 / Mon-Fri 8.30am to 6pm

Spain: +34 965022972 / Mon-Fri 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm

Emisor: AIE GmbH