RSM Ebner Stolz supports the Dutch-German Vion Food Group in the sale of parts of its German portfolio

RSM Ebner Stolz supports the Dutch-German Vion Food Group, a leading international producer of meat, meat products and plant-based alternatives, in the sale of parts of its German portfolio.

Sale of the Altenburg site in Thuringia (cattle slaughtering and production of pre-packed consumer products) and the ham specialist Ahlener Fleischhandel to the Tönnies Group

Sale of Vion Perleberg, one of the largest fresh pork marketers in Brandenburg, to the Schlachterei Uhlen GmbH

Vion Food Group responds to the developments in the German market by strategically adjusting its activities

RSM Ebner Stolz acted as M&A advisor to the seller in all transactions

Frankfurt am Main, 29. January 2024 (News Aktuell).- RSM Ebner Stolz acts as exclusive M&A advisor to the Dutch-German Vion Food Group on the sale of the Altenburg (Thuringia), Ahlener Fleischhandel (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Vion Perleberg (Brandenburg) sites. The divestment processes were brought to signing within a short period of time.

As part of a comprehensive package of measures developed by Vion for its activities in Germany, the Dutch-German group sold its cattle slaughterhouse and the plant for the production of consumer products in Altenburg (Thuringia) as well as the ham specialist Ahlener Fleischhandel to the Tönnies Group. In addition, the pig processing plant in Perleberg, one of the largest fresh pork marketers in Brandenburg, was sold to the Schlachterei Uhlen GmbH from Lengerich (Lower Saxony).

In each case, the transactions are subject to antitrust approvals, among other things. With the transactions, a total of approx. 700 employees will be transferred to the respective buyers.

RSM Ebner Stolz provided Vion with comprehensive support throughout the entire transaction process and accompanied the negotiations with the buyers. The divestment processes were successfully brought to signing within a short period of time.

Vion is responding to the tense situation currently prevailing in the German meat industry and on world markets with these divestments. Due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), important export destinations are missing. In addition, declining meat consumption and the tense competitive situation are weighing on business in Germany. The aim is to focus more strongly on attractive market segments and regions.

Vion Food Group is an international company in the meat and food industry based in Boxtel in the south of the Netherlands and is currently one of the largest meat enterprises in the world with 28 production sites in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium as well as sales organisations in sixteen countries.

