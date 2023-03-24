Bertrandt sets the course for the future on the Management Board

Ehningen, March 24, 2023 - (News Aktuell)

Continuity on the Management Board of Bertrandt AG. Michael Lücke (Member of the Management Board - Sales) and Markus Ruf (Member of the Management Board - Finance) have been confirmed in their positions and have been appointed for a further five years. The position of Member of the Management Board (Technology) will be taken over by Dr Andreas Fink as of April 1, 2023. Hans-Gerd Claus, who has been a Member of the Management Board for many years, is leaving the Board at his own request.

The Supervisory Board of Bertrandt AG has appointed the long-serving Management Board members Michael Lücke (Sales) and Markus Ruf (Finance) for a further five years until November 5, 2028.

Management Board member Hans-Gerd Claus (Technology) will leave the Management Board of Bertrandt AG at his own request on March 31, 2023. His contract will expire on November 5, 2023. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dietmar Bichler said: "I would like to thank Hans-Gerd Claus, also on behalf of the Supervisory Board, for his achievements in his more than 20 years of service at Bertrandt and especially in the last ten years as a Member of the Management Board. We very much regret his departure and wish him all the best for the future."

"Bertrandt is a unique company to which I owe a great deal and for which I have always been happy to show my commitment and enthusiasm. I would like to wish everyone involved on the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, as well as all our executives and employees, all the very best for the future," said Hans-Gerd Claus.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr Andreas Fink as his successor as Member of the Management Board (Technology), with effect from April 1, 2023. He previously worked for the ZF Group. Dietmar Bichler said: "In Dr Fink, we have gained a proven manager for Bertrandt with over 20 years of experience in various areas of the automotive industry."

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and international development service provider with long years of automotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions at any stage of the product development process. We deal with a focus on hot topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day – with around 13,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

