5G Automotive Association at CES 2019: Highlighting Connected Mobility Through 5G

The 5G Automotive Association and 47 of its members will be present at CES 2019

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), the global, cross-industry organization of companies working together on future mobility solutions, will be at CES 2019 to discuss the future of transportation through 5G - including the critical role of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) deployment.

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) will be present at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019 on January 8-11 in Las Vegas. The global stage for innovation that has introduced breakthrough technologies over the past 50 years will have a special focus on autonomous and smart vehicles - from safety to policy roadmaps - and highlight the future of transportation through 5G. In other words, topics that 5GAA helps shaping across the world thanks to its network of over 100 members. And 47 of these leader companies of the telecommunications and automotive industries will help spread the message at the global stage event.

With a roll-out planned as early as 2020, 5GAA is pushing for the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology - technology that helps making roads safer while also laying the groundwork for fully automated vehicles. The technology has also been selected as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the "Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology" category. Some 5GAA members, like Qualcomm, will be driving discussions on the subject at high-level CES panel conferences such as SAE's Connect2Car conference session on 5G/DSRC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi. Audi, Ducati, Ford and Qualcomm with the support of other C-V2X ecosystem players will demonstrate advanced use cases enabled by C-V2X. Additionally, 5GAA members will highlight the achievement of significant milestones in the commercial introduction of C-V2X products.

When it comes to the application of the technology in the telecommunication industry:

- 5GAA founding member Ericsson will showcase its latest use of the C-V2X technology, demonstrating how the mobile networks of tomorrow will enable safety services for the connected vehicle and be used to make self-driving cars a reality. - Samsung and its subsidiary HARMAN will also showcase their scalable 5G Telematics module designed to enable wide-scale C-V2X communications. Working alongside the broad automotive and telecom ecosystems, Savari, Inc. will showcase its continued momentum in the development of its C-V2X real-time direct communications technology through its RSU and software stack. As an active member of the automotive association, Savari expects the 5G cellular compatible solution to bring benefits for road safety, automated driving and traffic efficiency as soon as 2020. - Veniam and Bosch are both showcasing their jointly developed all-in-one central control unit for V2X data management and communication - together, the Veniam and Bosch solution demonstrates how to move massive amounts of data to, from and between vehicles on the road. - With a deep focus on the technology, Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) will showcase its 5G and C-V2X system and modular solutions designed to enable eco-system partners to promptly rollout in-vehicle and infrastructure applications. - Continental will be showcasing a flexible 5G hybrid platform that allows both mobile network communication and rapid and reliable direct exchange of data. Depending on regional requirements and customer preferences, the platform enables C-V2X as well as Dedicated Short Range Communication. These benefits are being realized with a first customer award for this 5G-Hybrid-V2X solution.

As 2019 stands for the year for the connected cars ecosystem to prepare the ground for mass roll-out of the technology in 2020, 5GAA will be driving 5G innovation at CES as an official partner at the Allied Association corner located in South Hall 1. 5GAA representatives, including CTO Maxime Flament, will be available for briefings and interviews.

About 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global cross-industry organization of companies from the automotive, technology and telecommunications industries (ICT) working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services.

Created in 2016, the association includes over 100 members whose mission is to develop, test and promote communications solutions, initiate their standardization and accelerate their commercial availability and global market penetration, to address society's connected mobility and road safety needs with applications such as automated driving, ubiquitous access to services and integration into smart city and intelligent transportation. For more information, visit 5GAA's website [http://5gaa.org ], LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/https:/www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa ] and Twitter [https://twitter.com/5gaa_official ] pages.

