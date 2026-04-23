5GAA Demonstrates Satellite, Safety and Cooperative Services in the Nordic Region

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GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) showcased how connected mobility services can operate at scale, presenting live demonstrations of real-time road-work safety on a Swedish highway, satellite connectivity, safety, and cooperative sensing at the AstaZero Proving Ground at RISE in Sweden.

"These demonstrations show how connected mobility and infrastructure technologies are progressing from testing to real–world deployment," said Christof Schmidt, Director General of 5GAA. "They offer a promising perspective for scaling these services across Europe."

5GAA members Bosch and Cubic presented satellite-enabled commercial fleet management, showing how logistics and commercial vehicles can remain connected even outside terrestrial coverage. Technology partners Vedecom, Rolling Wireless, Rohde & Schwarz, Cubic, Skylo and QualcommTechnologies, Inc. demonstrated how short messaging and push-to-talk can be handled via satellite for emergency services, ensuring drivers can reach assistance even in areas with limited coverage.

Road safety and coordinated traffic operations were another key focus. BMW, Bosch, and RISE demonstrated how live roadwork situations can be monitored in real time, allowing road operators to assess risk, adapt operations to protect workers and road users, and display hazard warnings to drivers. Building on this, Monotch showed how road-work warning data can be shared across country borders while maintaining data quality and governance. Vehicle-focused demonstrations by Ericsson, JOYNEXT, Vodafone and Qualcomm Technologies highlighted large-scale connectivity testing and interoperable V2X safety messaging. Qualcomm Technologies also demonstrated the concurrent reception of 5G-V2X and ITS-G5 messages on a single chipset.

Emergency communications demonstrations by Qualcomm Technologies and Rohde & Schwarz illustrated how hybrid eCall solutions maintain service continuity when network conditions change, and Anritsu and LG Electronics demonstrated an end-to-end hybrid eCall solution, verifying interoperability, network switching behaviour, and compliance with standards across multi-generation cellular networks.

The programme also featured two Bosch demonstrations. One, about cooperative sensing, showed how shared radar data from vehicles and infrastructure improves hazard detection in complex traffic situations. A second showed how real-time cloud-enhanced ADAS enables advanced road-sign recognition.

Together, the 5GAA Demonstrations underscore how connected mobility technologies are being applied in real-world traffic conditions and across borders, positioning the Nordic region as a reference point for scaling connected mobility across Europe.

More details are available in the 5GAA Demonstrations Brochure here.

Media Contact

Victoria Bech | marcom@5gaa.org | +32 472 66 61 17 | www.5gaa.org

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