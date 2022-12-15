Publicado 15/12/2022 14:30

Accedian and Keysight Partner to Solve Operational Complexity Challenges of Next Generation Networks

Partnership will enable cloud-native service assurance from edge-to-core, for Private 5G, multi-access edge (MEC), and 5G core services

MONTREAL, QC, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end-user experience solutions, today announced their partnership with Keysight Technologies to tackle the operational complexities that communications service providers (CSPs) experience in moving to next generation network deployments.

5G applications depend on critical, stringent requirements being met across complex, distributed infrastructures that often cross multiple operator cloud domains. To deliver with speed and on expectations, CSPs require continuous, end-to-end performance testing and monitoring that is automated as part of a dynamically orchestrated, multi-vendor environment. They also need a performance architecture that joins lab testing with the real-world operational complexities experienced in networks evolving to 5G.

The joint service assurance solution will enable customers with:

  • Activation testing and continuous service assurance for next generation network deployments.
  • Diagnostic testing correlated across RF and application performance layers for continuous operational monitoring of end user experience.
  • Cloud-native coverage of all 4G/5G/MEC infrastructure paths, monitoring real-world user experience for applications in hybrid architectures.
  • Analytics and correlation of transport performance, and the ability to isolate MEC/core/RAN access-specific issues.

Richard Piasentin, Chief Marketing and Chief Strategy Officer, Accedian, said: "Industry-leading mobile operators will be characterized by their ability to control and monitor end user experience across all cloud, infrastructure, and radio environment stacks-true end to end. Accedian's cloud-native, always-on performance monitoring with microsecond accuracy will be the assurance trust model that ensures performance expectations are met, and that user experience is delivered for high-value, low-latency 5G services. Maintaining customer experience through service quality demands proactive insight, rapid resolution of any issues, and efficiency like we've never experienced in our industry. This partnership is designed to deliver just that."

Scott Bryden, VP and General Manager, Communications Solution Group, Keysight Technologies, said: "As the 5G market enters the full deployment phase, live network operations will assume even greater significance. Service assurance will have to transform, linking workflows to monitor, measure, and identify issues from RF, protocol, and up through the application layer. Keysight's depth of technology in the 5G and network test domain, combined with Accedian, eliminates the operational gap between service provider lab testing functions and live operational networks."

CONTACT:

Accedian Press ContactShannon Van Every, Force4 Technology CommunicationsP: +1 (415) 572-4890E: shannon@force4.co

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accedian-and-keysight-partner-to-solve-operational-complexity-challenges-of-next-generation-networks-301704192.html

