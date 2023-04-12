Publicado 12/04/2023 09:44
Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LYSAKER, Norway, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday 27 April 2023

Date and time:Wednesday 27 April 2023 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFOHMH - Eirik Bergsvik, CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/he...

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 27 April.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind PaaskeChief Financial OfficerMob: +47 917 59 705E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2023-301795326.html

