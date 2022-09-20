Publicado 20/09/2022 10:15

Aker ASA - Contemplating Inaugural NOK Green Bond Issue

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, rated BBB- (stable) by Scope, has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank as Joint Bookrunner to explore the possibility of one or more NOK senior unsecured fixed and/or floating green bond issues with expected tenor of 5 years, subject to market conditions.

DNB and Nordea have acted as Green Bond Advisors. Nordea has acted as rating advisor for Aker ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations mobile: +47 905 32 774christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa---contemplating-inaugural-nok-green-bond-issue,c3632921

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa---contemplating-inaugural-nok-green-bond-issue-301627926.html

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
SevillaA prisión los dos policías nacionales y el guardia civil detenidos por narcotráfico en Sevilla

A prisión los dos policías nacionales y el guardia civil detenidos por narcotráfico en Sevilla
Series & TVLa Casa del Dragón despide a dos de sus protagonistas

La Casa del Dragón despide a dos de sus protagonistas
NacionalLos Reyes, sentados junto a los eméritos en el funeral de Isabel II

Los Reyes, sentados junto a los eméritos en el funeral de Isabel II