Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.00 today

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.00 as from today, 7 November 2023.

Media contactAtle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASATel: +47 90 78 48 78E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contactFredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASATel: +47 45 03 20 90E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

