Aker ASA: Exercises call option for AKER14 bond 2018/2023

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today notified Nordic Trustee ASA of its intention to exercise its call option for Bond issue AKER14 (ISIN NO0010814502) of the remaining outstanding amount NOK 1 580.5 million. The bonds will be repaid at 100.00 per cent of par value (plus accrued interest), with settlement date 9 December 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA mobile: +47 450 32 090 fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-exercises-call-option-for-aker14-bond-20182023-301687102.html

