Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 Results

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter and half-year of 2022 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 07:00 CEST. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Aker ASA Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 webcast presentation:Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022Time: 09:00 a.m. CESTFormat: Live webcastLanguage: EnglishLink: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220817_6

The Second Quarter and Half-Year 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Investors:Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASATel: +47 924 22 106 E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASATel: +47 907 84 878 E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

