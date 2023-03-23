Publicado 23/03/2023 16:50
Aker ASA: Key information relating to proposed cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2023, to pay an ordinary dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 15.00 per share for the fiscal year 2022, and that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2023 based on the 2022 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 15.00 per share Declared currency: NOK Approval date: 21 April 2023Last day including right: 21 April 2023Ex-date: 24 April 2023Record Date: 25 April 2023Payment date: On or about 4 May 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-key-information-relating-to-proposed-cash-dividend-301780082.html

