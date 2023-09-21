Publicado 21/09/2023 16:43
- Comunicado -

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP") announced today regarding Aker BP's annual share purchase programme.

Sofie Valdersnes, employee elected board member in Aker ASA and employee in Aker BP, has purchased 870 shares at a discounted price of NOK 230.02 per share through the Aker BP's annual share purchase programme. The subscription price represents a 25 percent discount to the reference market price, and the shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. Following the transaction, Sofie Valdersnes owns a total of 1,897 shares in Aker BP and 0 shares in Aker ASA.

Please see notification form attached.

For more information, please contact:

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASATel: +47 90 78 48 78E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASATel: +47 45 03 20 90E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-301935083.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Ruinas y FósilesSe descubre una construcción de madera anterior a nuestra especie

Se descubre una construcción de madera anterior a nuestra especie
Comunicados InternacionalCOMUNICADO: NUEVOS SONDEOS AMPLÍAN A 1,35 KILÓMETROS LA EXTENSIÓN DEL YACIMIENTO DE COBRE-ESTAÑO-PLATA DE LA ROMANA (2)

COMUNICADO: NUEVOS SONDEOS AMPLÍAN A 1,35 KILÓMETROS LA EXTENSIÓN DEL YACIMIENTO DE COBRE-ESTAÑO-PLATA DE LA ROMANA (2)
Cine y MúsicaShakira arremete contra el padre de Piqué en su nueva canción, 'El Jefe': "Ahí sigue mi exsuegro, que no pisa sepultura"

Shakira arremete contra el padre de Piqué en su nueva canción, 'El Jefe': "Ahí sigue mi exsuegro, que no pisa sepultura"