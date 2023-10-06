Publicado 06/10/2023 12:09
- Comunicado -

Aker Carbon Capture appoints Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces the appointment of Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2023.

Berg joins the company from KPMG, where she spent 23 years, lastly in the role of Audit Partner. She has held several key leadership positions within KPMG, including Head of KPMG's Audit & Assurance group. Through her work at KPMG, Berg has advised international companies and Norwegian listed entities on topics ranging from accounting issues and IPOs to risk, compliance, and finance transformation.

"We are excited to welcome Julie to Aker Carbon Capture. Julie is a distinguished leader with vast experience in finance, risk assessment and compliance, which I have witnessed over many years. I am confident that she can apply her skillset to enhancing the efficiency of our operating model as we expand into new markets and industries," says Egil Fagerland, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve as CFO at this exciting time for Aker Carbon Capture. The company has a significant revenue backlog with a total of seven carbon capture units under development and benefits from growing market activity on both sides of the Atlantic. This provides an attractive platform for continued growth, all with the goal of delivering meaningful long-term value to the company's shareholders," Julie Berg says.

With Berg's appointment, Petter Natås, who held the position as interim CFO, will serve as the Head of Group Controlling.

Berg qualified as a Chartered Accountant in England in 2000 and is a State Authorized Public Accountant in Norway. She holds a BA in Foreign Languages and Economics from University of Bradford.

Media contact:Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.c...

Investor contacts:David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-appoints-julie-berg-as-chief-financial-officer-301949421.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteAlejandra Osborne habla alto y claro de la decisión de su padre de pedir las pruebas de paternidad a Gabriela Guillén

Alejandra Osborne habla alto y claro de la decisión de su padre de pedir las pruebas de paternidad a Gabriela Guillén
CineMuere el actor de Django desencadenado y Los odiosos ocho Keith Jefferson, a los 53 años

Muere el actor de Django desencadenado y Los odiosos ocho Keith Jefferson, a los 53 años
HábitatLos abejorros combaten con éxito a la invasora avispa asiática

Los abejorros combaten con éxito a la invasora avispa asiática