Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions Awarded EPCI Contract for the Jackdaw Platform from Shell

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract1 from Shell UK for the delivery of a not permanently attended installation (NPAI) for the Jackdaw gas field. Located east of Aberdeen in the North Sea, the field at peak production rates, could represent over 6% of projected UK North Sea gas production in the middle of this decade.

The award follows completion of front-end engineering and design work (FEED), awarded in June 2019. The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the complete wellhead platform, consisting of a topside and a steel jacket, as well as related load-out and offshore hook-up and commissioning.

Fabrication of the wellhead platform will happen at Aker Solutions' yard in Verdal, Norway, and at its peak the project will employ over 300 people. The steel substructure including a pre-drilling deck is to be delivered from Aker Solutions' facilities to Shell in 2023, and the topside in 2024. In the project, Aker Solutions will continue the cooperation with external suppliers Rambøll and Leirvik, who were part of developing the FEED.

"We are pleased that Shell selects us to develop a cost-effective platform for this major North Sea gas field. We will build on our strong topside solutions and executions model which involves reusing facilities and equipment and bringing onboard solid experience from similar developments from both internal Aker Solutions resources and external partners," said Sturla Magnus, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' topsides and facilities business.

"We aim to be a leading supplier of energy solutions, and the Jackdaw development contributes to the ambition of the British government to boost domestic energy output to enhance energy security. The project forms part of our broader intent to both play a key role in the transformation of Europe's energy sector and help accelerate security of supplies," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

1Aker Solutions will book the award as an order intake of between NOK 2-3 billion in the third quarter of 2022 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

