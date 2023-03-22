Publicado 22/03/2023 07:27
- Comunicado -

Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Corporate Responsibility and Corporate Governance Reports for 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LYSAKER, Norway, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2022.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Media Contact:Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:Preben Ørbeck, mob: +47 470 10 611, email: preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-annual-corporate-responsibility-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2022-301778299.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalReino Unido dice que "miles de convictos rusos" que combatieron en el Grupo Wagner serán "perdonados y liberados"

Reino Unido dice que "miles de convictos rusos" que combatieron en el Grupo Wagner serán "perdonados y liberados"
MadridCondenado por cobrar 20 años la pensión de su abuela fallecida sin ser consciente hasta que la UDEF le informó

Condenado por cobrar 20 años la pensión de su abuela fallecida sin ser consciente hasta que la UDEF le informó
InternacionalReino Unido entregará a Ucrania munición de uranio empobrecido

Reino Unido entregará a Ucrania munición de uranio empobrecido