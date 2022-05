ALL - Accor Live Limitless despierta al niño que todos llevamos dentro con el Paris Saint-Germain

5 Hotel Rooms In Accor Establishments In Paris, Seville, Marrakech, Salerno And São Paulo Will Be Decorated With The Childhood Memories Of Five Paris Saint-Germain Players : Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma And Marquinho - ALL - ACCOR LIVE LIMITLESS/PR NEWSWIRE