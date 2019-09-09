Arçelik Calls For Industry to Lead on Plastic Waste at IFA 2019

Publicado 09/09/2019 9:00:41 CET

Arçelik's IFA keynote announces a raft of innovations to benefit consumers and the environment, calling for cross industry collaboration to increase the adoption of sustainable technologies that tackle some of the biggest environmental issues the world is facing

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik, parent company to 12 leading home appliance brands, including two of Europe's largest, Beko and Grundig, announced at IFA 2019 its commitment to make its microfiber filtering technology available to competitors in the home appliances industry. The landmark announcement was made by Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu during his keynote address.

The company has developed the world's first washing machine with a built-in synthetic microfiber filtration system, which is planned to be rolled out in market in 2020. More than one million of fibers are flushed down the drain and end up in the oceans after every single washing load. These microfibers are then swallowed by fish and other marine animals and have now found their way into our food chain. The new technology will block 90% of microfibers from entering the water sources, with the filtration box located in the detergent drawer filtering the water before discharge.

In his keynote speech Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu called for closer industry partnerships and is ready to share its new cutting edge technology for the greater good. Bulgurlu asserted that humanity faces a global crisis by damaging and destroying the environment at a quicker rate than it can regenerate itself. "As a company with a global footprint, with products and services in 146 countries, we made it our mission to do everything within our power to make a change as time is running out in the fight against environmental disasters, most importantly climate catastrophe. That's why we believe creating a value through reducing the environmental damage that we are causing as an industry is a key opportunity we should seize" Bulgurlu said.

Purpose-driven businesses will always outperform their peers

Bulgurlu stated that consumers are not only actively looking for products that address these global and environmental issues -- they are willing to pay more for them too. "This reaffirms the idea that purpose-driven businesses will always outperform their peers in the long term. At Arçelik, we are committed to building purposeful brands and strive to differentiate ourselves with products and technologies that endorse sustainability as we focus on efficient use of resources and circular economic solutions, such as the microfiber filtration technology. This technology is one of the most important innovations to come out of Arçelik and it has the potential to create far-reaching and significant change in our world. We have made significant investments in R&D and we are keen on working together with NGOs, universities and other stakeholders to expand this project," said Bulgurlu to the audience at IFA on September 7, while inviting home appliances companies to adopt and embrace this technology.

Washing Machine Tub

The company has also developed a washing machine tub made of recycled PET bottles.A total of 25 million PET bottles (250 tons of plastic) were recycled into washing machine tubs; thus saving 5.7 million kWh energy and preventing 885 tons of CO2 emissions. This product innovation is already on the market.

Bio Fridge

The bio fridge is another company innovation and is made with Bio-Based Plastics, Bio-Based Polyurethane insulation material and Bio-Based composites made of food residue. By increasing the endurance of materials from soy, eggshells and corn, the carbon footprint of this bioplastic is 80% lower than conventional plastics used today.

Recycled fishing nets

Efforts are also being made to reduce marine pollution through the use of materials from recycled fishing nets. 640,000 tons of fishing nets and lines are lost every year, and this equipment will continue to trap marine animals for many decades to come. By upcycling these old nets together with waste textile fibers, Arçelik creates a nylon-based composite material with mechanical strength and thermal resistance, which is used in oven parts. By the end of 2018, 65 tons of this waste material had been reclaimed and repurposed, and the aim is to continue expanding the initiative. Products that contain recycled fishing nets are already on the market.

Solar fridge

Alongside this, Arçelik have focused its R&D efforts around the core belief that technology should be available to all by announcing its new Solar Fridge. This new product addresses the electricity crisis that many countries around the world still face. The off-grid refrigerator runs on solar power. Powered by DC instead of AC, it has a lower carbon footprint and higher efficiency than conventional refrigerators. Switching from alternating current to direct current could mean lower energy costs, higher energy efficiency and reduced food spoilage. The product will be ready for serial production early next year.IFA 2019 Hakan Bulgurlu keynote speech: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=796VACcJ09A [https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=796VACcJ09A] ABOUT ARÇELIK Founded in 1955, Arçelik has operations in the durable consumer goods industry with production, marketing and after-sales services. Arçelik offers products and services in 146 countries with its 30,000 employees, 23 different production facilities in 9 countries (Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh), 35 sales and marketing companies all over the world and with its 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Altus) Arçelik is listed on Istanbul Stock Exchange. www.arcelikglobal.com [http://www.arcelikglobal.com/]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971618/Arcelik_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971618/Arcelik_Logo.jpg]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971836/Arcelik_Keynote_IFA_... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971836/Arcelik_Keynote_IFA_...]

