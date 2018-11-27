Art Basel in Miami Beach: UBS Announces Plans for Monumental Sarah Morris Wall Painting at NYC Headquarters

Publicado 27/11/2018 16:02:18 CET

MIAMI, November 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- UBS will release new insights into US-based collectors' behaviors and buying trends in a special Investor Watch Pulse Report - UBS Lounge to feature abstract artworks by Sarah Morris, Frank Stella and Howard Hodgkin from the UBS Art Collection

UBS, Global Lead Partner of Art Basel for over 25 years, will kick off the opening of Art Basel Miami Beach (December 6-9, 2018) with the release of a new report, surveying the attitudes and behaviors of US-based wealthy fine art collectors. According to the 2018 Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, the U.S. continued to hold strong as the leading market for the world's top 200 collectors, of whom 50% are based in the U.S. Moreover, 68% of global art dealers also cited the U.S. among their top three most important buyer nationalities.

"Art Basel in Miami Beach sits at the nexus of North America and Latin America and we have had incredible interest in the show from across our global collecting community this year. With strong figures and confidence in the U.S. art market, Art Basel in Miami Beach is assured as a key destination for collectors," said John Mathews, Head of Ultra High Net Worth Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The UBS Lounge will feature a unique wallpaper, War of the Roses [Sound Graph], by painter and filmmaker Sarah Morris created especially for the show, as well as works by Morris from the UBS Art Collection, including a newly acquired painting, Precious Stone [Sound Graph], 2018. The UBS Lounge will also feature work by twentieth-century masters Frank Stella and Howard Hodgkin.

Works by all three artists will also be featured in the newly renovated lobby of UBS's Midtown New York headquarters at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, to be completed in early 2019.

In the public area of the fair, the UBS Art Studio will celebrate female mentorship in the art world. Additionally, UBS's Project Entrepreneur will partner with Leche Lounge, founded by Stephanie Conduff, to offer a mobile lactation suite in the West Lobby that will be available to the public for the duration of the fair. Project Entrepreneur is UBS's flagship philanthropic initiative which aims to increase the pipeline of female founders, and is part of the firm's overall commitment to driving towards a more inclusive landscape for entrepreneurs.

In addition, UBS and Village Capital will host a special discussion on inclusive entrepreneurship on Saturday, December 8 in the UBS Lounge. The event will convene a group of early-stage startup investors, female founders, and business support organizations from Miami and beyond, for an important dialogue on how to level the playing field for underrepresented founders.

To coincide with Art Basel in Miami Beach, UBS has surveyed the attitudes and behaviors of US-based wealthy fine art collectors, in a special edition of its Investor Watch Pulse Report. The findings will be released the week of December 3. For more information and to read previous versions of the report, please visit: ubs.com/investorwatch [http://ubs.com/investorwatch ]

CONTACT: UBS Group AG: Laura Hastings, +1-212-882-5705,Laura.hastings@ubs.com