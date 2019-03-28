Artprice: Las 50 obras más vendidas en subasta en 2018 (2)

Publicado 28/03/2019 13:37:17 CET

Posición; Artista; Obra; Precio ($)1; Amedeo MODIGLIANI (1884-1920) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani]; Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) (1917) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)«???????»]; 157,159,000 2; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; Fillette la corbeille fleurie (1905) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15639912/fillette%20a%20la%20corbeille%20fleurie«???????»]; 115,000,000 3; Edward HOPPER (1882-1967) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper]; Chop Suey (1929) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper/painting/17134023/chop%20suey«???(??)»]; 91,875,000 4; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney]; Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (1972) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20«?????(???????)»]; 90,312,500 5; Kasimir MALEVICH (1878-1935) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich]; Suprematist Composition (1916) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich/painting/15811683/suprematist%20composition%20«??????»]; 85,812,500 6; Claude MONET (1840-1926) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet]; Nymphéas en fleur (c.1914-1917) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639897/nympheas%20en%20fleur%20«?????»]; 84,687,500 7; Henri MATISSE (1869-1954) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse]; Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse/painting/15639891/odalisque%20couchee%20aux%20magnolias%20«?????????»]; 80,750,000 8; Constantin BRANCUSI (1876-1957) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi]; La jeune fille sophistiquée (1928) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20«?????(??*???)»]; 71,000,000 9; Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de]; Woman as Landscape (1954-1955) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de/painting/17134008/woman%20as%20landscape%20«????»]; 68,937,500 10; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (1937) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)«????????????(??*???*??)»]; 68,702,214 11; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao]; Juin-Octobre 1985 (1985) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/16860528/juin-octobre%201985%20(1985?6??10?)]; 65,204,489 12; SU Shi (1037-1101) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su]; Wood and rock [https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su/drawing-watercolor/17300127/wood%20and%20rock%20(???)]; 59,206,820 13; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; La Dormeuse (1932) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15334500/la%20dormeuse]; 57,829,046 14; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock]; Composition with Red Strokes (1950) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/17134038/composition%20with%20red%20strokes«???????»]; 55,437,500 15; Francis BACON (1909-1992) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon]; Study for Portrait (1977) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/15844812/]; 49,812,500 16; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat]; Flexible (1984) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15852912/flexible]; 45,315,000 17; PAN Tianshou (1897-1971) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan]; View From the Peek (1963) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan/drawing-watercolor/17317602/view%20from%20the%20peek%20(????)]; 41,392,525 18; Vincent VAN GOGH (1853-1890) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van]; Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle Saint-Paul de Mausole (1889) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B]; 39,687,500 19; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol]; Double Elvis [Ferus Type] (1963) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844818/double%20elvis%20%5Bferus%20type%5D]; 37,000,000 20; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; Le repos (1932) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15809583/le%20repos«??»]; 36,920,500 21; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; Buste de femme de profil (Femme écrivant) (1932) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)«???????(?????)»]; 35,974,916 22; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko]; Untitled (Rust, Blacks on Plum) (1962) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/17185146/untitled%20(rust,%20blacks%20on%20plum)]; 35,712,500 23; Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin]; La Vague (1888) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin/painting/15639885/la%20vague«??»]; 35,187,500 24; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock]; Number 32, 28 Mar. (1949) - [https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/15860430/number%2032,%201949«?32?,1949?»]; 34,098,000 25; Georges Pierre SEURAT (1859-1891) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat]; La rade de Grandcamp (Le port de Grandcamp) (1885) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)«?????»]; 34,062,500 26; Claude MONET (1840-1926) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet]; La Gare Saint-Lazare, vue extérieure (1877) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure]; 32,960,961 27; Claude MONET (1840-1926) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet]; Extérieur de la gare Saint-Lazare, effet de soleil (1877) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil«???????????»]; 32,937,500 28; Gerhard RICHTER (b. 1932) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter]; Abstraktes Bild (1987) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter/painting/17206359/abstraktes%20bild«???»]; 32,000,000 29; Juan GRIS (1887-1927) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris]; La table de musicien (1914) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris/painting/15639873/la%20table%20de%20musicien«??????»]; 31,812,500 30; Claude MONET (1840-1926) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet]; Le bassin aux nymphéas (1917-1919) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/17160522/le%20bassin%20aux%20nympheas]; 31,812,500 31; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol]; Six Self Portraits (1986) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15291357/six%20self%20portraits]; 31,414,491 32; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat]; Flesh And Spirit (1982/83) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15860460/flesh%20and%20spirit«?????»]; 30,711,000 33; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko]; No. 7 (Dark Over Light) (1954) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/15844893/no%207%20(dark%20over%20light)]; 30,687,500 34; Lucian FREUD (1922-2011) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud]; Portrait on a White Cover (2002/03) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud/painting/16229874/portrait%20on%20a%20white%20cover«??????????»]; 29,732,780 35; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; La Lampe (1931) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/17160492/la%20lampe]; 29,562,500 36; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney]; Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica (1990) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/]; 28,453,000 37; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol]; Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr (1964) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr]; 28,437,500 38; Ren MAGRITTE (1898-1967) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte]; Le principe du plaisir (1937) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte/painting/17166501/]; 26,830,500 39; Francis BACON (1909-1992) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon]; Figure in Movement (1972) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/16837506/]; 25,918,362 40; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat]; Untitled (Pollo Frito) (1982) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/17206398/untitled%20(pollo%20frito)«??(??)»]; 25,701,500 41; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; Femme dans un fauteuil (Dora Maar) (1942) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar)]; 25,539,921 42; Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele]; Dämmernde stadt (Die kleine stadt ii) (1913) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))«????(????)»]; 24,572,500 43; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky]; Improvisation auf mahagoni (1910) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166414/improvisation%20auf%20mahagoni%20(improvisation%20on%20mahogany)«??????????»]; 24,233,800 44; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn]; Ocean Park #126 (1984) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/15844869/ocean%20park%20#126]; 23,937,500 45; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao]; Et la terre était sans forme (1956-1957) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/15515940/et%20la%20terre%20etait%20sans%20forme«????»]; 23,305,301 46; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky]; Zum thema jngstes gericht (1913) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166420/zum%20thema%20jungstes%20gericht%20(on%20the%20theme%20of%20the%20last%20judgement)«??????»]; 22,879,000 47; Jeff KOONS (b. 1955) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons]; Play-Doh (1994-2014) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons/sculpture-volume/15844827/play-doh]; 22,812,500 48; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso]; Le matador (1970) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271638/le%20matador«???»]; 22,780,091 49; Joan MIRO (1893-1983) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro]; Femme dans la nuit (1945) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro/painting/17227206/femme%20dans%20la%20nuit]; 22,590,000 50; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn]; Ocean Park #137 (1985) [https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/17185185/]; 22,587,500

