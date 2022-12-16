Publicado 16/12/2022 08:29

Autoliv appoints Jonas Jademyr as Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, appoints Jonas Jademyr as the new Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management effective January 15, 2023. Mr. Jademyr will become a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team and succeeds Svante Mogefors who will retire.

Mr. Jonas Jademyr, currently Vice President Group Program Management in Autoliv, has experience in engineering, development, and program and project management within complex large-scale matrix environments. Prior to joining Autoliv in early 2021, Mr. Jademyr had an extensive career at Volvo Group including the position of Head of Quality at Volvo Construction Equipment.

"Jonas has a vast experience in improving ways of working and driving effective program management within the automotive sector. His holistic approach and leadership skills are highly appreciated. Quality is key in everything we do since our life-saving products never get a second chance. Considering Jonas's strong track-record of successful cross-functional collaboration, I have high expectations that he will harness the best of our quality and project management teams to deliver world class results," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO at Autoliv.

Mr. Svante Mogefors will retire after more than 30 years with Autoliv. Joining Autoliv in 1985, Mr. Mogefors held a number of roles with the organization in both Operations and Quality and steps down as the most senior executive in Quality, a role he has held since 2005. He will continue for the first half of 2023 as Senior Advisor to the CEO and support the transition.

"I would like to thank Svante for all his great contributions to Autoliv. Svante has played a key role in making sure that quality is always present and top of mind in everything we do. I feel confident that with Svante's support in the transition, the new role of Quality and Project Management will be off to a great start to continue the dedication to quality and to leverage project management efforts on the road to achieving our strategic targets. I wish Svante all the best in his next phase in life," said Mikael Bratt.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-appoints-jonas-jademyr-as-executive-vice-president-quality--program-management-301704996.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Cine¿Hay escena post-créditos en Avatar 2: El sentido del agua?

¿Hay escena post-créditos en Avatar 2: El sentido del agua?
Castilla-La ManchaLa mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después

La mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después
Misiones EspacialesEl mayor sismo conocido en Marte fue cinco veces mayor de lo estimado

El mayor sismo conocido en Marte fue cinco veces mayor de lo estimado