AVANTGARDE Experts to become part of international recruitment agency YER

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Munich, May 14th 2024 (News Aktuell). – The YER Group, an international recruiting company operating out of the Netherlands, is investing in the Munich-based recruitment specialist AVANTGARDE Experts, which operates throughout Germany. The partners will be moving forward together to strengthen their position on the German market for filling personnel vacancies in sustainable industries such as tech, mobility and energy. YER is acquiring one hundred percent of the shares formerly owned by the parent company AVANTGARDE and private equity company EMH Partners.

Joining forces for an international job market

As part of the international YER Group, AVANTGARDE Experts will continue to write its success story. As a result of the acquisition, the company will now also be separating under company law from the brand experience agency AVANTGARDE as the parent company. Started at the end of 2007 as recruitment experts for events, AVANTGARDE Experts has developed into one of the German market leaders in filling academic roles in the mobility & tech sector with its clear vision for the future. Around 1,200 employees currently provide support for automotive manufacturers and suppliers, OEMs as well as industrial and digital groups across Germany in modern staffing solutions. The company generated revenue of almost €100 million in 2023.

The YER Group, which reported record revenue of almost €400 million in 2023 and currently has a workforce of almost 4,000 employees in the Netherlands, Belgium and the USA, will gain large-scale access to the German market through the acquisition. The company has already invested in a Bochum-based personnel service provider Staffxperts this year, with a focus on the energy sector. The new strategic partnerships enable further growth areas to be developed while reinforcing the company’s market position regarding the forward-looking MINT sector.

Philipp Riedel, CEO AVANTGARDE Experts: “Becoming part of the YER Group marks a huge milestone in our company’s history. The partnership will accelerate our journey to becoming the category leader in filling contemporary jobs in the mobility & tech sector. The merger, in particular, also benefits both our customers and our candidates. We provide customers access to international talents and create transnational offers for our candidates. Personally, I am especially pleased to have a new venture partner for AVANTGARDE Experts who is a perfect cultural and economic fit for us.”

Johan Overgaauw, CEO YER Group: “With its extensive expertise, its ambitions and its sustainable market position, AVANTGARDE Experts opens up a broad market entry for us in Germany. Acquiring AVANTGARDE Experts constitutes another important step in our international growth strategy. I am greatly looking forward to continuously improving our offering for both customers and candidates through this joint collaboration.”

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close subject to customary regulatory approvals.

AVANTGARDE Experts

AVANTGARDE Experts specializes as a recruitment agency in filling modern work roles in the tech & mobility sector. 250 internal employees support automotive manufacturers, suppliers, OEMs and industrial and digital corporations throughout Germany in their search for the best talents. With contract models including temporary employment, freelancing, direct placement and statement of work, the recruiting specialist provides customized staffing solutions that meet the flexibility needs of both companies and in-demand experts. With their expertise in the requirements of a dynamic working environment and their comprehensive industry knowledge, the specialized consultants bring innovative companies and highly qualified experts together.

YER Group

YER brings ambitious professionals and top-level companies together. The international recruitment agency is specialized in temporary and permanent posts and catering for professionals with a bachelor’s, master’s or PhD degree. The company has nine branch offices in the Netherlands as well as locations in the United States and Belgium. Having been active in recruitment and placement since 1987, today YER is a leading international player in the market for both temporary and permanent jobs.

CONTACT

Antonie Hauswald

Tel.: +49 89 540 210 281

E-Mail: presse@avantgarde-experts.de

www.avantgarde-experts.de

Maisberger – Gesellschaft für strategische Unternehmenskommunikation mbH München

Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 41 95 99-33/-49/-51

Maren Vo/Karolin Böhm/Julia Kirchhoff

E-Mail: Avantgarde_Experts@maisberger.com