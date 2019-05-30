Bank of Montreal Receives Regulatory Approvals for Normal Course Issuer Bid (2)

Publicado 30/05/2019 14:06:07 CET

Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2018 Annual Report under the heading "Economic Developments and Outlook", as updated by the Economic Review and Outlook section set forth in the Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies, as well as overall market conditions and their combined effect on our business, are material factors we consider when determining our strategic priorities, objectives and expectations for our business. In determining our expectations for economic growth, both broadly and in the financial services sector, we primarily consider historical economic data provided by governments, historical relationships between economic and financial variables, and the risks to the domestic and global economy. See the Economic Developments and Outlook section on page 30 of BMO's 2018 Annual Report.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, +1-(416)-867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, +1-(416)-867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, +1-(416)-867-6956; Internet: www.bmo.com [http://www.bmo.com/]; Twitter: @BMOmedia